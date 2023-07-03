PPIH Reminds Pilgrims not to bring Zamzam Water in Suitcases

Jakarta: The Hajj Organizer (PPIH) Chief, Subhan Cholid, reminded pilgrims not to put Zamzam water in suitcases. Therefore, the suitcase will be examined and disassembled.
"Don't put Zamzam water in your luggage. A suitcase filled with Zamzam water will be detected which will result in being dismantled and the water removed. This is a mandatory for the flight," said Subhan in a written statement, Monday, July 3, 2023.
The implementation of the Hajj has entered the stage of repatriation of the congregation. The initial flight group (kloter) will return to Indonesia starting Tuesday, 4 July 2023.
Two days before the return, the baggage weighing process is carried out. Then, an inspection of luggage is carried out using X-Ray Multiview which can detect prohibited items, including Zamzam water.
"From the results of today's inspection, on average there are 30 percent to 40 percent of the congregation who put Zamzam water in the suitcase. The suitcase is dismantled to remove the water. So it is quite disturbing in the x-ray process of the congregation's goods," said Subhan.
Garuda Indonesia and Saudia Airlines will only transport the luggage of the pilgrims. Namely, in the form of passport bags, cabin suitcases, and luggage suitcases according to the standards provided and with the airline logo.
"Indonesian pilgrims have the right to take out cabin luggage with a maximum weight of 7 kg, luggage suitcases with a maximum weight of 32 kg, and passport bags," explained Subhan.
In accordance with aviation regulations, continued Subhan, there are a number of items that are prohibited from being carried on flights, namely items that are flammable or explosive, firearms and sharp weapons. Then, gases, aerosols and liquids exceeding 100 ml as well as money of more than IDR100 million or SAR25,000 and Zamzam water
Pilgrims will receive five liters of Zamzam water. Zamzam water will be distributed upon arrival at the Hajj Debarkation Dormitory.
