?The return of the fourth wave of evacuation of Indonesian citizens (WNI) from Sudan. Photo: Indonesia MOFA
?The return of the fourth wave of evacuation of Indonesian citizens (WNI) from Sudan. Photo: Indonesia MOFA

100 Indonesian Citizens Arrived in the Fourth Stage of Evacuation from Sudan

Willy Haryono • 03 May 2023 23:58
Jakarta: The return of the fourth wave of evacuation of Indonesian citizens (WNI) from Sudan has been carried out. As many as 100 Indonesian citizens from Sudan have returned to Indonesia using Garuda Indonesia aircraft on Tuesday, 2 May 2023.
 
Previously, the Government of Indonesia had successfully evacuated a total of 949 Indonesian citizens. Of this total, 829 Indonesian citizens have returned to Indonesia, all of whom have traveled through Jeddah.
 
The Indonesian citizens have been repatriated in three stages. In the first phase, 385 Indonesian citizens arrived in Indonesia on April 28 with Garuda Indonesia. In the second phase, 363 people arrived in the country with Garuda Indonesia two days later.

The third phase numbered 75 people who arrived in Indonesia on May 1 using Indonesian Air Force aircraft. Meanwhile, six Indonesian citizens arranged their return independently.
 
With the fourth stage of return, based on information on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a total of 929 Indonesian citizens have returned to the country.
 
Indonesian citizens who have been repatriated to Indonesia will stay at the Pondok Gede Hajj Dormitory, East Jakarta, for further treatment by the relevant Ministries/Institutions, before being returned to their area of ??origin.
 
As of last Tuesday, a total of 949 Indonesian citizens who had been evacuated from conflict areas in Sudan to their homeland, with details of 930 people being evacuated via Jeddah; 13 via Egypt, and 6 via the United Arab Emirates.
 
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its gratitude to all relevant Ministries/Institutions that have supported evacuation efforts and the handling of Indonesian evacuees in the country.
 
The military conflict in Sudan between the Sudan Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces occurred on April 15, 2023. This conflict threatened the security situation in Sudan so that the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum declared Alert II status on April 16, 2023. With the increasing escalation of the conflict, on April 20, 2023 , the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum has declared a Standby I status. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
Peringatan!