The Minister of Environment and Forestry (LHK) Siti Nurbaya. Photo: KLHK
Outstanding Achievement in Public Service Innovation 2023 Award for KLHK

Media Indonesia • 01 August 2023 19:52
Jakarta: Through an innovation program for assessing company performance ratings in environmental management or PROPER, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) has succeeded in becoming the winner of the 2023 Public Service Innovation Outstanding Achievement.
 
The achievement was won by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry because it implemented innovations in the application of new criteria and assessment mechanisms for the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), social innovation, Social Return on Investment (SROI), and Green Leadership.
 
Announcement of the winners was announced via live streaming via Youtube of the Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (Kemen-PAN RB) on Monday, 31 July 2023.

This award is part of the Top Commendable Public Service Innovations in the form of public service innovation competence in courts and institutions or Ministries/Agencies, Regional Governments, BUMN and BUMD in 2023 which was held by the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform.


Encourage companies to comply with the rules

The Minister of Environment and Forestry (LHK) Siti Nurbaya welcomed the award. He said PROPER encourages company compliance with environmental regulations and improves company performance in resource management through the implementation of environmental management systems, energy efficiency, emission reduction, utilization of B3 and Non-B3 waste, air efficiency, reduction of water pollution loads, biological preservation, and public empowerment.
 
In 2022, as many as 3,200 companies are supervised and fostered (37% increase compared to 2019) and 872 eco-innovators have spawned (25% increase compared to 2021).
 
"In the context of the global agenda, PROPER has proven to contribute as a driving force for the hub of business entities to achieve sustainable development which is useful in the SDGs," said Siti.
 
In 2022, he continued, there were 13,355 activities that answered the SDGs goals with a total disbursed fund of IDR 46.28 trillion. This figure has increased by 19.66% since the first feature was launched.
 
"PROPER is tested and proven to be able to increase compliance, spur efficiency, encourage industrial innovation, and empower communities for sustainable development," said Siti.
 
He thanked the Directorate General for Pollution and Environmental Damage Control (PPKL) and all KLHK staff for their hard work. "Continue to be improved to protect our beloved Indonesia," he said.

Much has been fixed

The Directorate General of Pollution Control and Environmental Damage (PPKL) of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry explained that the 2019 PROPER program also received an award. At that time, PROPER became a platform to encourage company compliance with environmental regulations.
 
PROPER is also able to improve company performance in resource management through the implementation of environmental management systems, energy efficiency, emission reduction, utilization of B3 and Non-B3 waste, air efficiency, reduction of water pollution loads, biological pollution, and community empowerment.
 
This platform will be maintained in 2022. A total of 3,200 companies are supervised and fostered (37% increase compared to 2019) and 872 eco-innovators have spawned (25% increase compared to 2021).
 
(FJR)

