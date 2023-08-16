Jokowi Emphasized Indonesia Must Take Advantage of High International Trust

Jakarta: Indonesia is currently gaining high international trust. This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo at the Annual Session of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly in Jakarta.

International trust is a big opportunity for Indonesia, according to him.

"This was built not just through gimmicks and rhetoric, but through a role and clear evidence of Indonesia's courage in taking a stand," said Jokowi at the MPR/DPR RI Building, Jakarta, Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

According to him, the momentum of Indonesia's presidency in the G20 last year and RI's chairmanship in ASEAN this year, added to the value of international trust.

This is also coupled with Indonesia's consistency in upholding human rights and equality.

"Facing the world crisis in the last three years has boosted and placed Indonesia back on the world map," he said.

However, in the midst of turbulent world conditions due to differences, Indonesia remains united with Pancasila.

"With the harmony of diversity, with the principles of democracy, we are able to provide space for dialogue, to be a meeting point and to bridge existing differences," he said.

Jokowi in his speech said, based on research by an Australian think tank, the Lowy Institute, "Indonesia is a middle power country in Asia with the influence of diplomacy that continues to increases sharply."

"And Indonesia is one of six Asian countries that has experienced an increase in comprehensive power," he continued.

According to him, with high international trust, Indonesia's credibility will be increasingly recognized.

"Our credibility will be more recognized, our sovereignty will be more respected, Indonesia's voice will be heard more, making it easier for us to negotiate," he explained.

This opportunity, he added, must be utilized by Indonesia.

"It's a big loss for us if we miss this opportunity, because not all countries have it and it's not certain that we will have it again," he concluded.

(FJR)