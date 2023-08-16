2024 State Budget Plan Pours IDR660.8 Trillion for Education Function

"To create superior, innovative, integrity and competitive human resources, an education budget of IDR 660.8 trillion or 20 percent of the state budget has been prepared," Jokowi said while delivering his introductory speech on the 2024 RAPBN and financial notes at the Parliament Complex, Central Jakarta, Wednesday, August 16 2023.
The funds will later be channeled through the central government to transfers to the regions. Jokowi detailed the allocation of these funds.
"It is reflected in the central government spending allocation of IDR237.3 trillion, transfers to regions of IDR 346.6 trillion, and investment financing of IDR77.0 trillion," he said.
Jokowi emphasized that these funds must be able to support the demographic bonus in 2045. This is so that the human resources developed through education show good results.
"We must be able to take advantage of the demographic bonus and be ready to face technological disruption. We must not slack off so that our human resources are productive, innovative, globally competitive, have integrity, have noble character, while maintaining the nation's cultural identity," President Jokowi stressed.