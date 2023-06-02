English  
The Sudanese Ambassador to Indonesia Yassir Mohamed Ali paid a visit to the Media Group office. Photo: Medcom.id
Sudanese Ambassador Explains the Conflict in His Country

Fajar Nugraha • 02 June 2023 15:05
Jakarta: The Sudanese Ambassador to Indonesia Yassir Mohamed Ali paid a visit to the Media Group office, Wednesday 31 May 2023. Ambassador Yassir explained what was happening in his country.
 
One of the things that is of concern to Ambassador Yassir is the strengthening of relations between Sudan and Indonesia.
 
"Hopefully after this unfavorables conditions in Sudan are over. We hope that the transition can run smoothly and can strengthen cooperation, especially regarding economic issues and many other issues that can be shared between the two countries in the future," said Ambassador Yassir at the Media Group office.

"We regret the events that are happening in Sudan today. What happened was an internal matter, a failed coup. The military has taken control of this situation. We hope that everything will subside as soon as possible," he said.
  
Ambassador Yassir said that his party needed assistance from Indonesia. But for now what is expected is humanitarian assistance, especially assistance with medical equipment.
 
“Sudan needs medicines that can save lives. We have seven hospitals, but unfortunately all health services have been badly affected by the conflict. We need medical assistance," added Ambassador Yassir.
 
Regardless of the conflict situation that occurred, Ambassador Yassir emphasized that currently negotiations between the military (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are still continuing with the help of Saudi Arabia and the United States.
 
A ceasefire was announced several times but was withdrawn by the warring parties. The military again declared another ceasefire, but unfortunately these rebel forces continued to attack civilians, homes, businesses, banks and hospitals.
 
“These rebel forces did a lot of damage to the basic needs of the people. We hope that peace can be realized, hopefully they can surrender because basically they are part of the military. It is impossible for this to be considered as a rebellion against the military and cannot continue, we hope that peace can be realized," concluded Ambassador Yassir.
 
(FJR)

