TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono. Photo: Medcom.id
TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono. Photo: Medcom.id

TNI Requested a Total Handling of KKB Papua

Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 09 May 2023 17:58
Jakarta: Total handling of armed criminal groups (KKB) in Papua is requested. TNI is considered to be fully involved.
 
"The TNI Commander (Admiral Yudo Margono) must take direct command with all elements," said the Deputy Secretary General of DTN PA 212, Novel Bamukmin in a statement quoted on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
 
According to him, the TNI's involvement in eradicating the Papuan KKB must be maximised. This is because the KKB is considered a terrorist group.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Because it is clear that the KKB is a real terrorist, and that is truly resistance against terrorists," he said.
 
This suggestion was conveyed without denying the role of Polri through Brimob and Densus 88. This is because so far the TNI has only been seconded in handling KKB.
 
On the other hand, Novel criticised the performance of Army Chief of Staff General Dudung Abdurachman. Criticism was conveyed because not a few TNI soldiers died because they fought the KKB in Papua.
 
He considered that this was inseparable from Dudung's responsibility. According to him, performance as the head of the Indonesian Army should have been maximised, so that the number of soldiers who died could be minimised.
 
"Of course we regret that the nation's best sons and daughters have died, hopefully they will die martyrs," he said.
 
Meanwhile, he hopes that President Joko Widodo will use the death of TNI soldiers as evaluation material. Thus, there is strategy improvement and improvement of human resources (HR) in the TNI, especially the Army. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

