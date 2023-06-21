42 Thousand People Injected with Second Booster Vaccine

"The number of people injected with the fourth dose is 3,315,514," wrote data from the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
The Task Force noted that 30,080 people received the third or first booster dose of vaccination. So that the recipients reached 69,000,673 people.
Meanwhile, 6,593 people received the second dose of the vaccine today. So that the recipients reached 174,919,671 people.
The Ministry of Health also reported that 2,854 people received the first dose of the vaccine. So that the number of recipients is 203,859,727 people.
Indonesia is targeting 208.2 million people to receive the Covid-19 vaccine from the previous target of 181.5 million people. The addition was due to children aged 12 to 17 years being the target of vaccination.
In addition, the government is targeting 26.5 million children aged 6 to 11 years to be protected by the Covid-19 vaccine. The expansion of vaccination coverage is expected to accelerate the formation of group immunity or herd immunity. (Kevin Schreiber)