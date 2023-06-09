Anwar Ibrahim is Proud that Indonesia-Malaysia Regional Borders have been Agreed Upon

"This scope is an opportunity for us to agree on territorial borders, the economy, and protection," said Anwar Ibrahim, quoted from Instagram @anwaribrahim_my, Thursday, June 8, 2023.
The two leaders discussed the relationship between the two countries. One of the things discussed was the Sea Boundary Agreement in the Southern Region of the Malacca Strait and the Sea Boundary Agreement in the Sulawesi Sea.
Anwar said that together with Jokowi he witnessed the sealing of six forms of cooperation in strengthening relations between the two countries.
"The most historic is definitely the Agreement on the Sea Boundary for the Southernmost Territory of the Malacca Strait and the State Sea Boundary in the Sulawesi Sea which has been delayed 18 years ago," said Anwar.
Jokowi in turn also claimed to be proud of the achievement and completion of the issue related to the maritime border.
"I welcome the completion of the negotiation of territorial sea boundaries in the Sulawesi Sea, in the southern part of the Malacca Strait. After 18 years of negotiation process, 18 years, this can be resolved. Thank God, thanks to Sri Anwar Ibrahim, who worked quickly with the help of the ministers," said Jokowi.
Jokowi hopes that negotiations on other border areas, including the land border to Sebatik Island, can be completed soon.
"While the Prime Minister is still Datuk Sri Anwar Ibrahim, and in Indonesia the president is still Jokowi," Jokowi joked to laughter.
Apart from regional boundaries, several other matters that were signed were related to cooperation in the economic field, such as halal licensing and cross-border agreements.
"Hopefully all these agreements will further strengthen Indonesia-Malaysia relations, especially in the economic and safety fields," said Anwar.
After the official affairs in Putrajaya were settled, the two leaders even went to Jalan Raja Alang Market, Chow Kit. At the market, they stopped by several stalls selling.
Anwar said that around 2,000 traders and market workers came from Indonesia.
Bilateral relations between Indonesia and Malaysia are currently at a very close stage like a family and each country deserves to be proud of.
The closeness to Indonesia, like a family, gave birth to a sense of mutual trust and mutual understanding between Jokowi and Anwar — even though the two of them had not known each other for long.
"Strengthening the understanding and cooperation that was established in a short time with Indonesia is an extraordinary thing and will certainly bring many positive impacts and benefits to society and the country," concluded Anwar. (Kevin Schreiber)