"The United Development Party has decided that Mr. Ganjar Pranowo will be the presidential candidate for the Republic of Indonesia in the 2024 Presidential Election," said Acting General Chair of PPP Mardiono, in announcing the PPP's presidential candidate, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
The announcement was greeted boisterously by a number of PPP cadres present. "Allahu Akbar," shouted the PPP cadre.
Mardiono conveyed that this decision was in accordance with the decision of Rapimnas V PPP. The PPP DPP held a national meeting at Mardiono's residence in Sleman Regency, Yogyakarta, Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
He acknowledged that several names of figures were being discussed at the PPP management level. However, it was finally decided that Ganjar would be carried.
"Various potential strengths and weaknesses have been studied in depth and studied, several names of prominent figures developing in the community, have become the target of discussion and study in determining positive values ??for the continuity of religious life in the community, nation and state," said Mardiono.
Previously, PDIP officially nominated Ganjar as a presidential candidate by the PDI Perjuangan on April 21, 2023. The announcement was made by General Chairperson Megawati Soekarnoputri at the Batu Tulis Palace, Bogor, West Java.
"His assignment as a presidential candidate for the Republic of Indonesia from the PDI Perjuangan has been increased," said Megawati. (Kevin Schreiber)