President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesian Military, Police Should Have Digital Capabilities: Jokowi

English military president joko widodo police
Antara • 01 March 2022 16:53
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reminded Indonesian military and police officers to develop digital capabilities by learning artificial intelligence (AI) and gaining other types of knowledge relevant to digital technology.
 
The president made the remarks while attending the annual joint Indonesian National Defense Forces and Indonesian National Police leadership meeting held in Jakarta on Tuesday.
 
"Developing digital talent is necessary. Military and police officers must also develop digital talents, as those are our current necessities. The military and police must have expertise in AI technology and digital design as well as understand blockchain and digital marketing as our future challenges lie on those aspects," the president noted in his remarks during the joint meeting.

Law enforcers must also understand issues and challenges to the digital technology aspect, as currently, criminals have shifted their focus to the digital technology realm to commit their acts, Jokowi cautioned.
 
"If the police and law enforcers do not understand those issues, then how (will we be able to tackle the crimes)? Criminal acts have not only occurred in conventional ways but have also shifted to the digital realm now," the president remarked.
 
The head of state then urged the police and military to seek and develop new digital talents in respective institutions.
 
"This is because in future, we will face technology-related challenges and threats," Jokowi noted. 
 

 

 
