Indonesia Adds 651 COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 651 new COVID-19 cases , bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,043,246.From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 10,808 to 5,866,169.In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 25 to 156,040.The United States as first COVID Summit Chair, Belize, as CARICOM Chair; Germany, holding the G7 Presidency; Indonesia, holding the G20 Presidency; and Senegal as African Union Chair, will co-host the second Global COVID-19 Summit, which will be held virtually on May 12, 2022.The Summit will redouble our collective efforts to end the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future health threats.This Summit follows the first Global COVID-19 Summit convened by the United States on September 22, 2021.