Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 566 COVID-19 Patients

Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 29 December 2021 16:34
Jakarta: Some 566 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 15 from 581.
 
"The number was down by 15," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Wednesday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated around 130,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.

 
(WAH)
