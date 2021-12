Dr Soetomo Hospital Allocates 350 Beds to Anticipate Potential Omicron Surge

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Surabaya: Dr Soetomo Regional General Hospital in Surabaya, East Java, has prepared 350 beds to anticipate the potential Omicron surge."We are monitoring the development of Covid-19 cases every day," Dr Soetomo Regional General Hospital Director Joni Wahyuhadi said here on Monday."There are currently only three COVID-19 patients at the Dr Soetomo Hospital in Surabaya," he said.According to Joni, East Java is ready to anticipate the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant by introducing a number of measures.To prevent the spread of the new variant, the provincial government will quarantine residents who return from abroad and increase surveillance."The public should also participate," he stated.