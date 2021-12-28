Dr Soetomo Hospital Allocates 350 Beds to Anticipate Potential Omicron Surge

Surabaya: Dr Soetomo Regional General Hospital in Surabaya, East Java, has prepared 350 beds to anticipate the potential Omicron surge.
"We are monitoring the development of Covid-19 cases every day," Dr Soetomo Regional General Hospital Director Joni Wahyuhadi said here on Monday.
"There are currently only three COVID-19 patients at the Dr Soetomo Hospital in Surabaya," he said.
According to Joni, East Java is ready to anticipate the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant by introducing a number of measures.
To prevent the spread of the new variant, the provincial government will quarantine residents who return from abroad and increase surveillance.
"The public should also participate," he stated.