Pontianak: The West Kalimantan Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA), the Bukit Baka Bukit Raya National Park Authority, and the Indonesian Initiation of Natural Rehabilitation Foundation (YIARI) released five orangutans into a national park in Nanga Pinoh.
"The five orangutans were released after undergoing rehabilitation at YIARI in Ketapang," head of the West Kalimantan BKSDA, Sadtata Noor Adirahmanta, stated here on Tuesday.
According to Adirahmanta, the five orangutans had been deemed fit to be released into the Bukit Baka Bukit Raya National Park area after undergoing a seven-month rehabilitation process. Some even underwent a rehabilitation period of 11 years at YIARI's Rehabilitation Center in Ketapang District, he revealed.
The Bukit Baka Bukit Raya National Park was chosen as the release site since the area has a habitat suitable for orangutans, Adirahmanta stated.
"In addition, the national park forests have adequate vegetation, both in (terms of the) number and diversity of species for the orangutans' feed," he remarked.
Adirahmanta explained that before being released, the five orangutans underwent medical examinations to ensure that Kalimantan's endemic animals, which had been listed as critically endangered by the IUCN, were completely healthy.
After undergoing medical tests, they were transported from Ketapang to Melawi on a journey lasting 15 hours via road through six districts: Ketapang, North Kayong, Sanggau, Sekadau, Sintang, and Melawi.
"Then, the journey continues via waterways and walking," he stated.
The names of the five orangutans are Anjas (12) and Cemong from Kubu Raya District, Joyce (11) from Ketapang, Kotap (9) from Landak, and Otan (8) from North Kayong.
Furthermore, Adirahmanta praised all parties, both agencies and non-governmental institutions as well as the community involved in saving orangutans.
"However, we still need long-term innovative programs that are more effective in conserving orangutans," he remarked.