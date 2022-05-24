Densus 88 Arrests College Student in Malang City

Jakarta: A college student in Malang City, East Java Province was arrested by the Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) of the National Police on Monday, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The suspected terrorist has been identied with the initials IA.
"He collected funds to support ISIS in Indonesia," National Police Public Relations Division Head Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan told reporters on Tuesday afternoon/
According to the police official, the 22-year-old college student reportedly also managed ISIS' social media activities in the country.
"He also planned to conduct terror acts at public areas and police stations," the police official said during a press conference.
IA was arrested by Densus 88 at Dinoyo Permai Housing Complex, Lowokwaru area, Malang City on Monday noon.