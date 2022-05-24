English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Almost 167 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English vaccine covid-19 covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 May 2022 17:03
Jakarta: Some 60,416 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 166,971,873, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Tuesday.
 
Meanwhile, 37,740 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 199,955,070.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 345 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,053,109;
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 288to 5,893,628.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 14 to 156,548.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records 345 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 345 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
BMKG Forecasts Coastal Flooding in Northern Parts of Java to Last until May 25

BMKG Forecasts Coastal Flooding in Northern Parts of Java to Last until May 25

English
BMKG
Indonesia's Agriculture Ministry Confirms 16-FMD Affected Provinces

Indonesia's Agriculture Ministry Confirms 16-FMD Affected Provinces

English
agriculture
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sindir Tiongkok, Quad Peringatkan Upaya Ubah Status Quo Secara Paksa
Internasional

Sindir Tiongkok, Quad Peringatkan Upaya Ubah Status Quo Secara Paksa

5 Merek Kendaraan Kolaborasi Bangun Ekosistem Elektrifikasi Di Bali
Otomotif

5 Merek Kendaraan Kolaborasi Bangun Ekosistem Elektrifikasi Di Bali

Waspada! Gejala Cacar Monyet Ada 2 Fase
Nasional

Waspada! Gejala Cacar Monyet Ada 2 Fase

Pemerintah Indonesia Gencar Tarik Investor dalam World Economic Forum 2022
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Indonesia Gencar Tarik Investor dalam World Economic Forum 2022

Peselancar Indonesia Rio Waida Juara di Sydney Surf Pro 2022
Olahraga

Peselancar Indonesia Rio Waida Juara di Sydney Surf Pro 2022

Westlife akan Konser di Jakarta, Ini Harga Tiketnya!
Hiburan

Westlife akan Konser di Jakarta, Ini Harga Tiketnya!

LTMPT Ungkap Kecurangan Peserta pada UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Gelombang I
Pendidikan

LTMPT Ungkap Kecurangan Peserta pada UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Gelombang I

Corsair Luncurkan Laptop Gaming Pertamanya, Sertifikasi AMD Advantage Edition
Teknologi

Corsair Luncurkan Laptop Gaming Pertamanya, Sertifikasi AMD Advantage Edition

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!