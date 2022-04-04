English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: Kemenkes)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: Kemenkes)

Over 160 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 vaccine covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 April 2022 16:26
Jakarta: Some 118,944 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 160,107,111, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, 7,907 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 196,880,116.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government today recorded 1,661 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,021,642.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 7,355 to 5,776,058.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 61 to 155,349.

 
(WAH)
