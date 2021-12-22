English  
NasDem politician Ahmad Sahroni.
Ancol Picked as Location of Formula E Race

English jakarta Formula E sports
Rifaldi Putra irianto • 22 December 2021 13:48
Jakarta: The Jakarta Formula E Organizing Committee has officially picked Ancol as the location of the Jakarta E-Prix. 
 
The sport event will be held in June 2022.
 
"Based on a joint decision of Formula E Operations (FEO) and the International Automobile Federation (FIA), the location of the Formula E circuit has been determined, namely in Ancol area," said Chief Executive Officer of the Jakarta E-Prix Ahmad Sahroni in an official statement, Wednesday, 22 December 2021.
 
According to the NasDem Party politician, Ancol is an iconic location that complies with FEO and FIA standards.
 
"In addition, another consideration is it will not disturb public facilities," said Sahroni.

Previously, there were five proposed locations, including Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Jenderal Sudirman Street, and Pantai Indah Kapuk area.
 
(WAH)
