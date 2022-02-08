Sinovac Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against Omicron

Jakarta: Chinese vaccine manufacturer Sinovac has confirmed that its COVID-19 vaccine is still effective against the Omicron variant.
Sinovac Vice President Weining Meng said the company is aware that several countries have already used the CoronaVac vaccine as a booster.
The company, he said, is still conducting research and evaluation on the effectiveness of CoronaVac as a booster.
Based on data from Chile, which is using CoronaVac as a booster, antibody levels increase significantly.
"Three doses actually increase T-cell response to fight the latest COVID-19 variant," Meng told an online media briefing on Tuesday, February 2, 2022.
"This booster is effective against the latest Covid-19 variant," said Meng.
According to Meng, Sinovac is currently also developing a COVID-19 vaccine that is specifically designed to protect against the Omicron variant.
"When this vaccine is available, we will immediately send it to Indonesia," said Meng.