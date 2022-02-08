English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Sinovac Vice President Weining Meng (Photo: Sinovac)
Sinovac Vice President Weining Meng (Photo: Sinovac)

Sinovac Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against Omicron

English covid-19 Sinovac vaccine Omicron
Fajar Nugraha • 08 February 2022 20:06
Jakarta: Chinese vaccine manufacturer Sinovac has confirmed that its COVID-19 vaccine is still effective against the Omicron variant.
 
Sinovac Vice President Weining Meng said the company is aware that several countries have already used the CoronaVac vaccine as a booster. 
 
The company, he said, is still conducting research and evaluation on the effectiveness of CoronaVac as a booster.
 
Based on data from Chile, which is using CoronaVac as a booster, antibody levels increase significantly.
 
"Three doses actually increase T-cell response to fight the latest COVID-19 variant," Meng told an online media briefing on Tuesday, February 2, 2022.
 
"This booster is effective against the latest Covid-19 variant," said Meng.
 
According to Meng, Sinovac is currently also developing a COVID-19 vaccine that is specifically designed to protect against the Omicron variant. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"When this vaccine is available, we will immediately send it to Indonesia," said Meng.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt to Stabilize Cooking Oil Prices in Indonesia

Govt to Stabilize Cooking Oil Prices in Indonesia

English
trade
Indonesia Records 37,492 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 Deaths

Indonesia Records 37,492 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 Deaths

English
covid-19
3,135 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-Isolating at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

3,135 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-Isolating at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Vaksin <i>Booster</i> Tingkatkan Kekebalan dari Omicron hingga 25%
Nasional

Vaksin Booster Tingkatkan Kekebalan dari Omicron hingga 25%

Guru Swasta Lolos PPPK di Sekolah Negeri, Kemendikbudristek: Jadi Perhatian Khusus
Pendidikan

Guru Swasta Lolos PPPK di Sekolah Negeri, Kemendikbudristek: Jadi Perhatian Khusus

Bea Cukai Permudah Daftar IMEI HP yang Dibeli dari Luar Negeri
Ekonomi

Bea Cukai Permudah Daftar IMEI HP yang Dibeli dari Luar Negeri

WFP: 13 Juta Orang di Benua Afrika Terancam Kelaparan
Internasional

WFP: 13 Juta Orang di Benua Afrika Terancam Kelaparan

Dianggap Sebabkan Laura Anna Lumpuh, Gaga Muhammad Ajukan Banding Vonis 4,5 Tahun
Hiburan

Dianggap Sebabkan Laura Anna Lumpuh, Gaga Muhammad Ajukan Banding Vonis 4,5 Tahun

Kementerian Keuangan Restui Relaksasi PPnBM Otomotif Diperpanjang
Otomotif

Kementerian Keuangan Restui Relaksasi PPnBM Otomotif Diperpanjang

NBA: Tekuk Bulls, Suns Pertahankan Puncak Klasemen
Olahraga

NBA: Tekuk Bulls, Suns Pertahankan Puncak Klasemen

7 Cara Verifikasi Berita di Internet
Teknologi

7 Cara Verifikasi Berita di Internet

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!