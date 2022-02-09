Yogyakarta Better Prepared for Third Wave: COVID-19 Task Force

Yogyakarta: The COVID-19 Handling Task Force of Yogyakarta has said that it is better prepared to face the third wave of COVID-19 compared to the second wave in mid-2021.
"Actually, the condition right now is the same as last year (second COVID-19 wave) and from various aspects—from the readiness of facilities and infrastructure to people's mental state—this time is better," head of the task force, Heroe Poerwadi, said here on Tuesday.
Several facilities and infrastructure have been prepared to ensure the readiness of sites for handling patients with mild symptoms, oxygen supplies, medical personnel, as well as hospital beds, he added.
Currently, the site being used for patient treatment is the Bener shelter, which can accommodate 84 patients, he said. As of Monday (February 7, 2022), 26 patients were being treated at the shelter, he added.
“We can say that last year, we went to war (against COVID-19), but didn't know what we needed and had to prepare. Well, for now, we already know what to prepare. Inshallah (if God wills), everything is ready," he remarked.
He appealed to the community to keep complying with the health protocols, including wearing masks while carrying out activities.
"We have also prepared policies for activity restrictions. Of course, they will be adjusted to the current level of public activity restrictions (PPKM), which is Level 3," he informed.
He asked micro-scale PPKM posts in neighborhoods to be reactivated to help curb COVID-19 transmission.
Poerwadi, who is also the Vice Mayor of Yogyakarta, reminded COVID-19 patients who are currently conducting self-isolation at home to follow the health protocols to prevent virus transmission.
"We are also revving up booster vaccinations for older adults and the general public. The coverage is quite good," he added.