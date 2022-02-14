Jakarta: The bed occupancy rate (BOR) of treatment rooms in 140 COVID-19 referral hospitals in Jakarta reached 3,964 as of Sunday, February 13, 2022, or declined to 59 percent, from 60 percent on Friday.
According to the Jakarta provincial government's data accessed here on Monday, earlier on Friday, February 11, 2022, the BOR of the 140 hospitals had reached 60 percent, or 3,828 beds occupied from a total of 6,697 beds in Jakarta.
Meanwhile, the BOR of intensive care units in the 140 COVID-19 referral hospitals had increased, from 44 percent on Friday to 46 percent on Sunday.
As of Sunday, 402 beds from a total of 875 ICU beds were occupied.
Earlier, Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria stated at the Jakarta City Hall on Friday that the BOR in ICUs had reached 44 percent, or 376 ICU beds occupied out of a total of 875 beds.
Meanwhile, based on data from the Jakarta Health Office, the number of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment and isolation in Jakarta on Sunday had decreased by 4,921, thereby bringing the total number of active cases of those undergoing treatment and isolation in Jakarta to reach 73,502.
On Sunday, Jakarta recorded 10,172 residents that had tested positive for COVID-19 and 15,050 having recovered from the virus.
Head of the Disease Prevention and Control Division of the Jakarta Health Office, Dwi Oktavia, explained that during the past week, the number of people who underwent COVID-19 testing reached 366,534, exceeding the World Health Organization (WHO) standard of 10,645 tests per week.
The COVID-19 positivity rate over the past week reached 22.4 percent.
"We urge the public to be aware of the Omicron variant whose cases are increasing in Jakarta. Tracing, testing, and treatment efforts continue to be encouraged in addition to COVID-19 vaccinations," she remarked.
The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Indonesia in March 2020. According to data from the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of Sunday, February 13, 2022, Indonesia had recorded a total of 4,807,778 COVID-19 cases, 4,309,763 recoveries, and 145,176 deaths.