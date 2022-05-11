English  
IKN Nusantara is also being developed as a modern city. (Photo: medcom.id)
IKN Nusantara is also being developed as a modern city. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt to Apply Green Infrastructure Concept at IKN Nusantara

English New Capital infrastructure IKN Nusantara
Antara • 11 May 2022 21:38
Jakarta: The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) plans to apply the green infrastructure concept in the construction of the new capital city (IKN) Nusantara.
 
"We are planning to develop IKN Nusantara using the concept of environmentally friendly green infrastructure," Director-General of Human Settlements at the PUPR Ministry, Diana Kusumastuti, stated at an online seminar in Jakarta, Wednesday.
 
Kusumastuti later explained that the plan aims to promote the concept of smart, innovative, and inclusive city development by prioritizing global principles with local wisdom.

"To realize a smart metropolis, IKN Nusantara is also being developed as a modern city to meet the world-class infrastructure standards by applying smart technology to create a livable city," Kusumastuti added.
 
In future, IKN Nusantara will not only function as a smart city but also as a modern place that applies smart technology to create a livable, resilient, and sustainable city.
 
"We are also implementing the modern renewable energy technology with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and also the construction of smart buildings. Along with the National Development Planning Board (Bappenas) and other ministries, we have several Key Performance Indicators (KPI) specifically to maintain a sustainable environment at IKN Nusantara," she stated.
 
Moreover, the PUPR Ministry continues to develop environmentally-based infrastructure by prioritizing several principles.
 
Earlier, Head of the IKN Nusantara Task Force for Infrastructure Development from the PUPR Ministry, Danis H. Sumadilaga, said IKN Nusantara was the city for today's young generation.
 
Thus, the younger generation is expected to inclusively contribute and participate to accommodate innovation in the three areas that are prioritized for growth from the health, energy, and economic sectors.
 
Sumadilaga conveyed that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had decided to relocate the capital city to East Kalimantan on August 18, 2019. Several aspects that prompted this decision, included population distribution, increasing economic growth outside Java, and the crisis of clean water sources in Java.
 
(WAH)
