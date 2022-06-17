President Jokowi Distributes Social Assistance at Baros Market in Serang

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Baros Market in Serang, Banten, on Friday to hand out social assistance to beneficiaries of the Family Hope Program (PKH) and traders in the market.
"This social assistance is worth Rp1.2 million, of which Rp300 thousand will be used to buy cooking oil. Is that sufficient?" the president asked one of the beneficiaries at Baros Market, based on a press release received here, Friday.
The social assistance, amounting to Rp1.2 million, was provided by the president from the Working Capital Assistance (BMK) for beneficiaries of the PKH. Jokowi expressed optimism that the assistance would be optimally utilized as additional business capital.
"This social assistance could be used for additional business capital. The Rp300 thousand is to buy staple goods, mainly cooking oil," he added.
Beneficiaries, who received the assistance, expressed their gratitude for the aid provided by the government to ease the burden faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Thank you, sir, thank you. I hope you live a long life, sir," one of the beneficiaries stated.
On the occasion, President Jokowi expressed hope that the economy in the country would recover well in an effort to help the government provide social assistance to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Hopefully, in future, state finances will improve, so we can increase the social assistance budget," Jokowi noted.
In addition to providing social assistance, the head of state also checked the price of bulk cooking oil in Baros Market. He noted that the price of bulk cooking oil in the market has been relatively stable, at around Rp14 thousand.
"Earlier, I went to this market to check the price of bulk cooking oil. I saw the price was good, at around Rp14 thousand. I would also check the price of bulk cooking oil in other provinces' markets as well," he stated.
Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini, Head of Serang District Ratu Tatu Chasanah, Chairman of the Regional Representatives Council (DPRD) of Serang District Bahrul Ulum, and Head of the Market Service Adang Rahmat also accompanied the president during the visit.