Indonesians Urged to Continue to Implement Health Protocols

Jakarta: Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin jas reminded the public to remain disciplined in implementing health protocols.
"Continue to carry out health procedures, especially wearing masks," Budi said in a press conference here on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Budi also encouraged the public to receive the third or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine so that their levels of antibodies remain high.
According to him, this movement makes the current surge in Covid-19 cases in Indonesia is not too high.
"But still wear a mask when in a room, in a crowd, or when conditions are unsanitary. Let's run it consistently," he said.
The Covid-19 Handling Task Force said that Indonesia experienced a significant increase in Covid-19 cases in the past week.