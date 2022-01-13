English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Komnas HAM is against awarding the death penalty.
Komnas HAM is against awarding the death penalty.

Rejecting Death Penalty Not Meant to Protect Rapist: Komnas HAM

English Komnas HAM death sentence human rights
Antara • 13 January 2022 16:44
Jakarta: The National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) said its rejection of death penalty against Herry Wirawan, an Islamic boarding school's owner, who raped 13 students in West Java, was not meant to protect him.
 
"Komnas HAM agrees that the perpetrator should be severely punished. However, it does not mean he should be sentenced to death," Komnas HAM commissioner Beka Ulung Hapsara remarked when contacted here, Thursday.
 
According to Hapsara, the government, through law enforcement officials, could have sentenced Wirawan to life imprisonment for his immoral actions against his students.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Hapsara emphasized that his commission strongly condemns the crimes of sexual violence committed by Wirawan.
 
However, with regard to the punishment, the commission still urges to not apply the death penalty on him.
 
Komnas HAM’s statement refers to the right to life that is one of the most basic human rights that also cannot be reduced under any circumstances, he pointed out.
 
"For that reason, Komnas HAM is against awarding the death penalty," he remarked.
 
Komnas HAM’s rejection of the death penalty does not solely apply to the sexual violence crimes committed by Wirawan but also applicable for other crimes, such as narcotics, corruption, and terrorism.
 
In addition to rejecting the death penalty, Komnas HAM also strongly rejects Wirawan being sentenced to chemical castration since it considers this form of punishment for the perpetrator to be completely inhumane.
 
Hence, other punishment options should be taken into account.
 
Wirawan was charged with committing a series of rapes against 13 female students and impregnating some of them.
 
Wirawan committed such acts at several places, including his two Islamic boarding schools and several hotels and apartments.
 
He started committing such acts in 2016, and they prolonged until 2021.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Lifts Ban on Travelers from 14 Countries

Indonesia Lifts Ban on Travelers from 14 Countries

English
indonesian government
6.6 Magnitude Quake Jolts Banten

6.6 Magnitude Quake Jolts Banten

English
earthquake
Indonesia Records 850 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Indonesia Records 850 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bahlil Ungkap Kronologis Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara RI
Ekonomi

Bahlil Ungkap Kronologis Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara RI

Pria Sandera 4 Orang di Sinagoga Texas, Desak Pembebasan Ilmuwan
Internasional

Pria Sandera 4 Orang di Sinagoga Texas, Desak Pembebasan Ilmuwan

UNDIP Alokasikan 2.000 Kuota Mahasiswa Baru Lewat SNMPTN, Cek Persyaratannya
Pendidikan

UNDIP Alokasikan 2.000 Kuota Mahasiswa Baru Lewat SNMPTN, Cek Persyaratannya

9,6 Juta Lansia Rampung Divaksinasi per 15 Januari
Nasional

9,6 Juta Lansia Rampung Divaksinasi per 15 Januari

Coutinho Jalani Debut Manis Bersama Villa dengan Menahan Imbang MU
Olahraga

Coutinho Jalani Debut Manis Bersama Villa dengan Menahan Imbang MU

IIMS 2022 Coba Maksimalkan Potensi Awal Tahun
Otomotif

IIMS 2022 Coba Maksimalkan Potensi Awal Tahun

Momen Haru Fico Fachriza dan Ananta Rispo Pelukan Sambil Menangis: Maafin Gue Bang!
Hiburan

Momen Haru Fico Fachriza dan Ananta Rispo Pelukan Sambil Menangis: Maafin Gue Bang!

Industri Aplikasi Mobile akan Pecahkan Lebih Banyak Rekor pada 2022
Teknologi

Industri Aplikasi Mobile akan Pecahkan Lebih Banyak Rekor pada 2022

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!