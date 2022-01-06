English  
In an emergency situation, the procurement of goods and services can be directly appointed.

BNPB Head Underscores Commitment to Preventing Corruption

English corruption BNPB disaster
Antara • 06 January 2022 15:06
Jakarta: Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Lieutenant General Suharyanto paid a visit to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to accentuate his agency’s commitment to preventing corruption.
 
Suharyanto emphasized that his side remains resolute to preventing the practices of corruption in the disaster mitigation sector and committed to the collaboration between the two institutions in the efforts to prevent corruption crimes.
 
“Our visit to the KPK is to cooperate in increasing the integrity of the BNPB staff. We are optimistic that the integrity of all personnel and staff would continue to increase,” Suharyanto noted in his statement  here, Wednesday.

According to the lieutenant general, corrupt practices occur owing to the lack of awareness. Despite being supervised by several parties, if someone has the intention to commit acts of corruption, then he or she will still do it, he added.
 
"This is because corruption, after all, despite the monitoring, if someone has the intention, of course, they can still get away with it. However, if their personal awareness (on corruption) increased, then things would hopefully get even better," he stressed.
 
On the same occasion, Deputy Chairperson of the KPK Alexander Marwata highlighted that Indonesia's anti-graft body had provided assistance in the procurement of goods and services carried out by BNPB, with the objective of preventing corrupt practices.
 
“In an emergency situation, the procurement of goods and services can be directly appointed. Although it is allowed, it has to be done carefully. Thus, the procurement of goods and services is assisted by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), so that no party misuses it,” the KPK Deputy Chairperson remarked.
 
