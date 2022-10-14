English  
National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo (Photo: Medcom.id)
National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo (Photo: Medcom.id)

Police Chief Confirms Arrest of Inspector General Teddy Minahasa

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Siti Yona Hukmana • 14 October 2022 19:38
Jakarta: West Sumatra Police Chief Inspector General Teddy Minahasa has been arrested for a drug-related crime, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo.
 
Recently named as the new East Java Police Chief, Teddy was arrested before he officially started the new role.
 
"The alleged violator has been detained," said the National Police Chief at a press conference here on Friday, October 14, 2022.

According to the National Police Chief, Teddy may face a dishonorable discharge if he is proven to violate the code of ethics.
 
"I ordered the Head of the Internal Affairs Division to carry out an examination," he added.
 
The National Police Chief stressed that he would take firm action against police officers who get involved in drug-related crimes. 
 
"Drug-related crimes must really be eradicated. I have conveyed that whoever is involved, no matter what rank, what position, I will definitely take firm action. Our commitment is to clean up the institution," said the National Police Chief.
 
(WAH)

