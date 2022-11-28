English  
The multiple entry visa policy will be implemented from December 24. (Photo: medcom.id)
The multiple entry visa policy will be implemented from December 24. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's Immigration Initiates Multi-Entry Visa Trial in Riau Islands

Antara • 28 November 2022 19:53
Batam: The Directorate General of Immigration of the Law and Human Rights Ministry has launched the trial of the multiple entry visa facility in the Riau Islands.
 
"We are trying to encourage (tourism) by implementing the multiple entry visa policy, but it has only been implemented in the Riau Islands, and it is only a trial," Acting Director General of Immigration Widodo Ekatjahjana informed here on Monday.
 
The international visitors could not leave Riau Islands. If they leave, they would be subject to sanctions pertaining to violations of the immigration law, he said.

According to him, Riau Islands has been selected for the trial considering its huge potential for drawing international tourists after Bali.
 
The multiple entry visa policy will be implemented from December 24, 2022, Ekatjahjana informed.
 
The visa, which will be valid for one year, will allow international visitors who are not employed in Indonesia to travel in and out of the Riau Islands.
 
"They cannot work in Riau Islands, except (if) they are working on their business overseas from here (working remotely)," he added.
 
The multiple-entry visa policy is expected to support and boost the tourism sector, especially in the region.
 
The visa is also expected to help global business players and foreign investors see the potential for building their businesses in Riau Islands.
 
"We will observe the trial, and evaluate it together with regional heads and business tourism players here. When this policy is (running) well, we will immediately launch it in all parts of Indonesia," Ekatjahjana said.
 
Meanwhile, Riau Islands Governor Ansar Ahmad said that the multiple entry visa policy has been long awaited by tourism business actors in the region.
 
"There have been complaints from tourism business actors, that they want a breakthrough made by the government after the COVID-19 pandemic, and this is one of them," Ahmad added.
 
His administration will conduct an evaluation to monitor the policy’s development. 
 
 
(WAH)

