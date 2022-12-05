English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
1,979 people took refuge at 11 places after the mountain erupted. (Photo: medcom.id)
1,979 people took refuge at 11 places after the mountain erupted. (Photo: medcom.id)

East Java's Mount Semeru Still Spewing Avalanches of Hot Clouds: Official

Antara • 05 December 2022 15:35
Lumajang: Mount Semeru in Lumajang District, East Java Province, at 3,676 meters in elevation, continues to spew avalanches of hot clouds, with an amplitude of 25 mm and earthquake lasting 386 seconds on Monday.
 
"Based on today's seismic observations on Monday from 00:00-06:00 local time, Mount Semeru spewed avalanches of hot clouds, with an amplitude of 25 mm and an earthquake duration of 386 seconds," officer at the Semeru Volcano Observation Post (PPGA) Mukdas Sofian noted in a written statement, Monday.
 
In addition, Mount Semeru experienced 29 eruptions, with an amplitude of 11-22 mm and an earthquake duration of 65-120 seconds, he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Mount Semeru's activity was also recorded with six earthquakes having an amplitude of 1-8 mm and an earthquake duration of 50-140 seconds, one deep volcanic earthquake, and one distant tectonic earthquake, Sofian remarked.
 
"Based on visual observations, Mount Semeru is clearly visible, with white crater smoke, with thin to moderate intensity, that reaches 500 meters from the summit, and then weak winds to the southwest," he remarked.
 
The status of Mount Semeru has increased from Level III (Alert) to Level IV (Caution) since December 4, 2022, at 12:00 local time. The Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Agency (PVMBG) has provided several recommendations for people to follow.
 
The community was advised against conducting activities in the southeastern sector along Besuk Kobokan River, as far as 13 km from the peak or the eruption center.
 
Moreover, people are not allowed to engage in any activities at a distance of 500 meters from the riverbank along Besuk Kobokan since it can likely be affected by the expansion of hot clouds and lava flows up to a distance of 17 km from the summit.
 
People are also urged to not venture within a five-km radius of the crater or top of Mount Semeru owing to the danger of rocks from the mountain.
 
Sofian also reminded people to be aware of the potential for hot cloud avalanches, lava avalanches, and lava along rivers or valleys that start at the top of Mount Semeru, especially along Besuk Kobokan, Besuk Bang, Besuk Kembar, and Besuk Sat as well as the potential for lava in small rivers that also connect to Besuk Kobokan River.
 
Earlier, the PVMBG reported that Mount Semeru had erupted on Sunday at 2:46 a.m. local time. It emitted hot cloud, with an eruption column height reaching 1,500 meters above the peak.
 
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) recorded that 1,979 people took refuge at 11 places after the mountain erupted.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The PVMBG head said that the situation showed that the eruption activity of Mount Semeru remained very high. (Photo: medcom.id)

Status of Mount Semeru Raised to Level 4 Caution: PVMBG

Surabaya Hosting World Anti-Corruption Day Event

Nusantara Student Dormitory Focuses on Increasing Brotherhood: President Jokowi

BACA JUGA
Developing New Commodity-Based Alliance Urgent for Indonesia: DPR Deputy Speaker

Developing New Commodity-Based Alliance Urgent for Indonesia: DPR Deputy Speaker

English
nickel
House Relocation Construction for Cianjur Quake Victims Commences: President Jokowi

House Relocation Construction for Cianjur Quake Victims Commences: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Australian PM Anthony Albanese Tests Positive for COVID-19

Australian PM Anthony Albanese Tests Positive for COVID-19

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Waduh, Korea Utara Tembakkan Lebih dari 100 Proyektil Artileri Hari Ini
Internasional

Waduh, Korea Utara Tembakkan Lebih dari 100 Proyektil Artileri Hari Ini

Bos PLN Pastikan Sistem Kelistrikan Pascaerupsi Gunung Semeru Bertahap Pulih
Ekonomi

Bos PLN Pastikan Sistem Kelistrikan Pascaerupsi Gunung Semeru Bertahap Pulih

Piala Dunia 2022 Mirip 1986, Mampukah Messi Bawa Argentina Juara?
Olahraga

Piala Dunia 2022 Mirip 1986, Mampukah Messi Bawa Argentina Juara?

Mau Jadi Desainer Mobil? Cek Nih Kursusnya, Gratis
Otomotif

Mau Jadi Desainer Mobil? Cek Nih Kursusnya, Gratis

Hakim Semprot Ricky Rizal: Sudah Membunuh, Mencuri Pula
Nasional

Hakim Semprot Ricky Rizal: Sudah Membunuh, Mencuri Pula

Catat! Ini yang Harus Kamu Rencanakan Sebelum Masuk Kuliah
Pendidikan

Catat! Ini yang Harus Kamu Rencanakan Sebelum Masuk Kuliah

Perangkat tak Terdaftar Tambah Risiko Kerja Hybrid
Teknologi

Perangkat tak Terdaftar Tambah Risiko Kerja Hybrid

Rich Brian Ngomong Bahasa Indonesia di Panggung HITC: Kok Kalian Kaget?
Hiburan

Rich Brian Ngomong Bahasa Indonesia di Panggung HITC: Kok Kalian Kaget?

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!