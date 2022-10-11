English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
BBLK Surabaya is a national reference laboratory for Eastern Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)
BBLK Surabaya is a national reference laboratory for Eastern Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)

East Java Governor, British Deputy Ambassador Inaugurate Laboratory in Surabaya

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 October 2022 13:06
Jakarta: The British Government through Fleming Fund Programme in partnership with Indonesia’s Health Ministry is set to inaugurate the newly renovated Balai Besar Laboratorium Kesehatan (BBLK) in Surabaya on Tuesday.
 
The inauguration will be attended by East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, senior representatives from Ministry of Health, Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture (PMK) and British Deputy Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Leste Matt Downing. 
 
BBLK Surabaya is a national reference laboratory for Eastern Indonesia that serves society with laboratory diagnostics and technical guidance for other laboratories in the region. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


As a microbiology laboratory, BBLK is responsible for propagating and distributing proficiency testing rounds for antimicrobial resistance testing samples laboratories and for validating samples from sentinel laboratories, ensuring the whole surveillance system is effective, reliable and meets the high standards required for patient care and surveillance purposes.
 
The Fleming Fund has invested Rp3,6 billion in laboratory equipment and IDR 2,6 billion in renovation works for BBLK Surabaya since 2020. 
 
One piece of equipment, the BioMerieux VITEK MS, also known as a MALDI-TOF, is worth more than a billion rupiah. 
 
This state of the art mass spectrometer allows BBLK lab staff to rapidly identify bacteria by species based on samples from hospital patients. 
 
"I am delighted to be present at this important inauguration. The United Kingdom’s Fleming Fund Country Grant to Indonesia has supported Balai Besar Laboratorium Kesehatan (BBLK) Surabaya with an investment of nearly GBP 350,000 in renovations, state of the art instruments and laboratory capacity strengthening including important training," the British Deputy Ambassador said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
"AMR is a silent pandemic. The capacity of sampling systems and laboratories to produce data quickly and to the high standards needed is critical to saving lives now and in the future. National surveillance, with One Health coordination across systems, is vital to inform healthcare delivery and policy. The UK is proud to be able to collaborate with Indonesia as we all tackle this deadly threat," Downing added.
 
Knowing what is causing the disease in near real time -- 15 minutes in the lab versus at least 4 hours using other methods -- will dramatically speed up laboratory analysis helping doctors to make decisions for their patients with infections. 
 
Doctors will know much more quickly whether or not to subscribe antibiotics, and then make a better decision on which drugs to prescribe. 
 
This means that patients will recover more quickly and will be less likely to suffer side effects. 
 
It will also lower the costs of healthcare, with patients spending less time in hospital - getting patients home and contributing to their communities and the Indonesian economy more quickly. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Most parts of Indonesia will experience the peak of the rainy season during the December-January period. (Photo: MI)

Rainy Season to Peak during December-January Period: BMKG

Number of suspects in Kanjuruhan Stadium Stampede May Increase: Police Chief

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Some 28 Nations Line Up for IMF Aid: President Jokowi

Some 28 Nations Line Up for IMF Aid: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Logs 2,077 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Logs 2,077 New COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
BNPB Urges Regions to Prepare Disaster Mitigation Apparatus amid Extreme Weather

BNPB Urges Regions to Prepare Disaster Mitigation Apparatus amid Extreme Weather

English
disaster
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bertambah, Korban Tewas Tragedi Kanjuruhan Jadi 132 Orang
Nasional

Bertambah, Korban Tewas Tragedi Kanjuruhan Jadi 132 Orang

Jika Kasus Covid Landai hingga Februari Tahun Depan, Indonesia Bisa Lepas dari Pandemi
Ekonomi

Jika Kasus Covid Landai hingga Februari Tahun Depan, Indonesia Bisa Lepas dari Pandemi

Ada 1.000 Beasiswa Non-Gelar untuk Guru Agama dari Kemenag, Cek Cara Daftarnya
Pendidikan

Ada 1.000 Beasiswa Non-Gelar untuk Guru Agama dari Kemenag, Cek Cara Daftarnya

Ukraina Dibombardir Rusia, Biden Janjikan Bantuan Sistem Pertahanan Udara Canggih
Internasional

Ukraina Dibombardir Rusia, Biden Janjikan Bantuan Sistem Pertahanan Udara Canggih

Deretan Rekor Pelatih dalam Piala Dunia, Vittorio Pozzo Terbaik
Olahraga

Deretan Rekor Pelatih dalam Piala Dunia, Vittorio Pozzo Terbaik

Manfaat Energi Terbarukan untuk Netralitas Karbon
Otomotif

Manfaat Energi Terbarukan untuk Netralitas Karbon

Lakukan KDRT ke Lesti Kejora, Karier dan Bisnis Rizky Billar Hancur Seketika
Hiburan

Lakukan KDRT ke Lesti Kejora, Karier dan Bisnis Rizky Billar Hancur Seketika

Cara Cek Nomor Telepon dan SMS tak Dikenal
Teknologi

Cara Cek Nomor Telepon dan SMS tak Dikenal

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!