English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The Election Vulnerability Index is an early warning system. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Election Vulnerability Index is an early warning system. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's Bawaslu Launches 2024 Election Vulnerability Index

Antara • 16 December 2022 21:15
Jakarta: The General Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) launched the 2024 Election Vulnerability Index (IKP) in a bid to map out all factors that could disrupt and hinder the implementation of a democratic 2024 election.
 
"The Election Vulnerability Index is an early warning system that we start (as initial preparations) for the implementation of the 2024 Election," Chairman of Bawaslu Rahmat Bagja stated while giving a speech at the launch of the 2024 Election Vulnerability Index and Simultaneous Elections here, Friday.
 
The launch of the 2024 IKP was symbolically marked by pressing a button by Bagja and all members of Bawaslu: Lolly Suhenty, Puadi, Herwyn J.H. Malonda, and Totok Hariyono.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Bagja also noted that the IKP was first created by Bawaslu leaders for the 2008-2012 period and continued to be developed by the agency's leaders for the 2012-2017 period and the 2017-2022 period, so that it became a priority program for Bawaslu for the 2022-2027 period.
 
Bagja expressed optimism that the launch of the 2024 IKP would serve as a guideline for election participants to maintain conditions for democratic parties, so that they can run well.
 
"I know the struggles of all friends (organizers and participants) in entering the general election arena. Friends (election organizers) do not confront fellow election participants with things that are not conducive," Bagja stated.
 
The event was also attended by a member of the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) Mochammad Afifuddin and member of the Election Organizing Honorary Council (DKPP) I Dewa Kade Wiarsa Raka Sandi.
 
While giving his speech, Afifuddin said that IKP was a program that only exists in Indonesia and was one of the mitigation programs to avert election vulnerabilities.
 
"At the launch of this IKP, at the same time, we will use it as a perspective, as input for process mitigation to carry out our election stages in the following stages," he remarked.
 
He also noted that the IKP would be useful for all parties in anticipating election vulnerabilities that might arise.
 
"Moreover, Bawaslu has expressed its determination that one of the aspects that it will maximize is prevention," he affirmed.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
All nine parliamentary parties passed the factual verification. (Photo: medcom.id)

17 National Political Parties Qualify for 2024 Elections: KPU

President Jokowi Signs Perppu on General Elections

Anies Baswedan Arrives in Aceh Province

BACA JUGA
Indonesia, France Committed to Strengthening Defense Ties

Indonesia, France Committed to Strengthening Defense Ties

English
defense
200,000 Tons of Imported Rice Arrive in Indonesia: Minister

200,000 Tons of Imported Rice Arrive in Indonesia: Minister

English
rice
Export Contribution by Indonesian MSMEs Targeted to Reach 17% by 2024: Minister

Export Contribution by Indonesian MSMEs Targeted to Reach 17% by 2024: Minister

English
MSMEs
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ferdy Sambo Pejamkan Mata Mengakui Skenario Kebohongannya
Nasional

Ferdy Sambo Pejamkan Mata Mengakui Skenario Kebohongannya

Akuarium Silinder Terbesar di Dunia Meledak
Internasional

Akuarium Silinder Terbesar di Dunia Meledak

Pangeran Harry Kaget Meghan Markle Berniat Bunuh Diri saat Tinggal di Istana
Hiburan

Pangeran Harry Kaget Meghan Markle Berniat Bunuh Diri saat Tinggal di Istana

Target Besar Kemenprekraf pada 2023
Ekonomi

Target Besar Kemenprekraf pada 2023

Gara-Gara 'Permen Minyak Kayu Putih' Jurnalis Medcom.id Raih Juara di Anugerah Diktiristek 2022
Pendidikan

Gara-Gara 'Permen Minyak Kayu Putih' Jurnalis Medcom.id Raih Juara di Anugerah Diktiristek 2022

Dramatis, Gol Telat Silvio Junior Bantu Persebaya Imbangi Persija
Olahraga

Dramatis, Gol Telat Silvio Junior Bantu Persebaya Imbangi Persija

Jaringan 5G Diprediksi Masuk Komersialisasi pada 2028
Teknologi

Jaringan 5G Diprediksi Masuk Komersialisasi pada 2028

Indonesia Belum Siap Menerima Seres SF5
Otomotif

Indonesia Belum Siap Menerima Seres SF5

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!