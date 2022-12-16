"The Election Vulnerability Index is an early warning system that we start (as initial preparations) for the implementation of the 2024 Election," Chairman of Bawaslu Rahmat Bagja stated while giving a speech at the launch of the 2024 Election Vulnerability Index and Simultaneous Elections here, Friday.
The launch of the 2024 IKP was symbolically marked by pressing a button by Bagja and all members of Bawaslu: Lolly Suhenty, Puadi, Herwyn J.H. Malonda, and Totok Hariyono.
Bagja also noted that the IKP was first created by Bawaslu leaders for the 2008-2012 period and continued to be developed by the agency's leaders for the 2012-2017 period and the 2017-2022 period, so that it became a priority program for Bawaslu for the 2022-2027 period.
Bagja expressed optimism that the launch of the 2024 IKP would serve as a guideline for election participants to maintain conditions for democratic parties, so that they can run well.
"I know the struggles of all friends (organizers and participants) in entering the general election arena. Friends (election organizers) do not confront fellow election participants with things that are not conducive," Bagja stated.
The event was also attended by a member of the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) Mochammad Afifuddin and member of the Election Organizing Honorary Council (DKPP) I Dewa Kade Wiarsa Raka Sandi.
While giving his speech, Afifuddin said that IKP was a program that only exists in Indonesia and was one of the mitigation programs to avert election vulnerabilities.
"At the launch of this IKP, at the same time, we will use it as a perspective, as input for process mitigation to carry out our election stages in the following stages," he remarked.
He also noted that the IKP would be useful for all parties in anticipating election vulnerabilities that might arise.
"Moreover, Bawaslu has expressed its determination that one of the aspects that it will maximize is prevention," he affirmed.