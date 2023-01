Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Cianjur: During his visit to Cianjur today, Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin met with residents who were affected by an earthquake that shook the region in November 2022.According to Medcom.id, the vice president arrived in Cijedil Village, Cianjur Regency, West Java Province at 10.48 Western Indonesia Time (WIB)."Assalamualaikum, are you all in a healthy condition?" Ma'ruf asked local residents during the meeting.Furthermore, Ma'ruf and his spouse distributed a number of school bags for students. Then, Ma'ruf received inputs from local residents regarding the slow pace of the post-quake reconstruction process."That's slow, sir. Please speed up sir," one local said.Responding to this, the Vice President asked residents to be patient because assistance would be given in stages. He also instructed the Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Suharyanto to follow up on public complaints.