According to Medcom.id, the vice president arrived in Cijedil Village, Cianjur Regency, West Java Province at 10.48 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
"Assalamualaikum, are you all in a healthy condition?" Ma'ruf asked local residents during the meeting.
Furthermore, Ma'ruf and his spouse distributed a number of school bags for students. Then, Ma'ruf received inputs from local residents regarding the slow pace of the post-quake reconstruction process.
"That's slow, sir. Please speed up sir," one local said.
Responding to this, the Vice President asked residents to be patient because assistance would be given in stages. He also instructed the Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Suharyanto to follow up on public complaints.
