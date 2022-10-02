English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jokowi Orders Investigation into Malang Football Tragedy

Antara • 02 October 2022 13:19
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has instructed National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo to conduct a thorough investigation into a tragedy that killed 129 people and injured some 180 others following a football game at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang District, East Java Province, on Saturday evening.
 
"Specially to the Police Chief, I ask for a thorough investigation  and probe into the case," the President said while delivering a press statement at Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java Province, on Sunday.
 
The President expressed his deep condolences over the tragedy that occurred after the League 1 football match between Arema FC of Malang and Persebaya of Surabaya.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He also ordered Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali, General Chairperson of the All-Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Mochamad Iriawan, and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo to thoroughly evaluate the implementation of the football match and the procedures in securing the match.
 
Jokowi also ordered PSSI to temporarily suspend the League 1 until the evaluation is completed and security procedures are improved.
 
"I regret that this tragedy occurred and I hope this is the last tragedy of football in the country. There should not be another humanitarian tragedy like this in the future," the President said.
 
Arema FC supporters at Kanjuruhan Stadium stormed the pitch after their team lost 3-2 to Persebaya. Police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede.
 
East Java Regional Police Chief Inspector General Nico Afinta in a press statement on Sunday morning, said that Arema FC supporters were disappointed and so they stormed the pitch to look for players and officials.
 
According to Nico Afinta, the tear gas was fired because the angry supporters could endanger the football players and officials.
 
"Because of the tear gas, they rushed to an exit point and triggered a stamped as they suffered shortness of breath, lack of oxygen," Nico Afinta said.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Presiden Joko Widodo. FOTO: Biro Pers Sekretariat Presiden

Presiden: Saya Perintahkan Liga 1 Disetop

World Religious Figures Expected to Attend R20 Forum in Bali: PBNU

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
At Least 129 Killed in Stampede after Malang Football Match

At Least 129 Killed in Stampede after Malang Football Match

English
east java
World Religious Figures Expected to Attend R20 Forum in Bali: PBNU

World Religious Figures Expected to Attend R20 Forum in Bali: PBNU

English
g20
Indonesia's Mangrove Forests Have Huge Blue Carbon Potential: Ministry

Indonesia's Mangrove Forests Have Huge Blue Carbon Potential: Ministry

English
mangrove
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sederet Masalah Ini Buat WTO Yakin Ekonomi Dunia Menuju Resesi, Apa Saja?
Ekonomi

Sederet Masalah Ini Buat WTO Yakin Ekonomi Dunia Menuju Resesi, Apa Saja?

Bentuk Tanggung Jawab Arema FC atas Insiden Maut di Stadion Kanjuruhan
Olahraga

Bentuk Tanggung Jawab Arema FC atas Insiden Maut di Stadion Kanjuruhan

Kemendikbudristek Desak Pemda Segera Angkat dan Bayar Gaji PPPK Guru, Segini Jumlahnya
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Desak Pemda Segera Angkat dan Bayar Gaji PPPK Guru, Segini Jumlahnya

Mengerikan! Begini Kronologi Lengkap Kerusuhan Kanjuruhan Versi Suporter yang Selamat
Nasional

Mengerikan! Begini Kronologi Lengkap Kerusuhan Kanjuruhan Versi Suporter yang Selamat

Korban Tewas Badai Ian di Florida Jadi 47 Orang, Banyak Jasad Mengambang
Internasional

Korban Tewas Badai Ian di Florida Jadi 47 Orang, Banyak Jasad Mengambang

Colorful Umumkan Deretan Motherboard Z790 untuk Intel Core Generasi ke-13
Teknologi

Colorful Umumkan Deretan Motherboard Z790 untuk Intel Core Generasi ke-13

Menparekraf Sandiaga Uno Janji Bakal Dukung Kustomfest dan Industrinya
Otomotif

Menparekraf Sandiaga Uno Janji Bakal Dukung Kustomfest dan Industrinya

Merasakan Jazz Mentok dalam Konser Joey Alexander Trio
Hiburan

Merasakan Jazz Mentok dalam Konser Joey Alexander Trio

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!