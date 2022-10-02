Jokowi Orders Investigation into Malang Football Tragedy

"Specially to the Police Chief, I ask for a thorough investigation and probe into the case," the President said while delivering a press statement at Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java Province, on Sunday.
The President expressed his deep condolences over the tragedy that occurred after the League 1 football match between Arema FC of Malang and Persebaya of Surabaya.
He also ordered Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali, General Chairperson of the All-Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Mochamad Iriawan, and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo to thoroughly evaluate the implementation of the football match and the procedures in securing the match.
Jokowi also ordered PSSI to temporarily suspend the League 1 until the evaluation is completed and security procedures are improved.
"I regret that this tragedy occurred and I hope this is the last tragedy of football in the country. There should not be another humanitarian tragedy like this in the future," the President said.
Arema FC supporters at Kanjuruhan Stadium stormed the pitch after their team lost 3-2 to Persebaya. Police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede.
East Java Regional Police Chief Inspector General Nico Afinta in a press statement on Sunday morning, said that Arema FC supporters were disappointed and so they stormed the pitch to look for players and officials.
According to Nico Afinta, the tear gas was fired because the angry supporters could endanger the football players and officials.
"Because of the tear gas, they rushed to an exit point and triggered a stamped as they suffered shortness of breath, lack of oxygen," Nico Afinta said.