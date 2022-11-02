"I expressed my support right from the start," said President Jokowi after attending the Indo Defense 2022 Exhibition in Jakarta on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
According to the Indonesian Head of State, he often discussed Indonesia's future with his former rival in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections.
"I often talked with Mr. Defense Minister," said President Jokowi.
The Great Indonesia Movemement (Gerindra) Party general chairman has officially declared that he is ready to run as a presidential candidate in the 2024 presidential race. He made this statement at the Gerindra Party National Leadership Meeting in August 2022.
The 2024 simultaneous legislative and presidential elections is scheduled to be held in February 2024. President Jokowi cannot run for a third term because the constitution limits the presidential term to two periods