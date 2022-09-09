English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
ADB has launched a new country partnership strategy (CPS) for Vietnam. (Photo: medcom.id)
ADB has launched a new country partnership strategy (CPS) for Vietnam. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB Committed to Promoting Inclusive, Green Development in Vietnam

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 September 2022 15:40
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a new country partnership strategy (CPS) for Vietnam covering the period 2023–2026. 
 
The strategy will help promote inclusive, green, and private sector-led development in Vietmam and build a foundation for the country to achieve its goal of becoming upper middle-income by 2030.
 
"Vietnam has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic relatively well and is benefiting from strong economic fundamentals, robust trade and investment, and an ongoing digital transformation," said ADB Country Director for Vietnam Andrew Jeffries in a press release on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Notwithstanding the progress, Viet Nam faces multiple development challenges, including private sector competitiveness, the need for sustainable infrastructure financing, and vulnerability to climate change and natural hazards. This CPS is designed to position ADB as a reliable, relevant, and responsive partner to Viet Nam in its efforts to achieve green and private sector-led growth," Jeffries added.
 
ADB’s new partnership strategy for Vietnam is anchored on the recognition that the country needs tailor-made solutions to best meet its development challenges. It also takes a provincial focus as this is where Vietnam’s development needs are greatest.
 
ADB will support Vietnam in transitioning to a green economy and responding to the impacts of climate change. Under the partnership strategy, ADB will help Vietnam review its framework to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In addition, ADB will partner with Vietnam in exploring innovative solutions to develop carbon markets and green finance, such as green bonds and a green finance facility to catalyze investments in sustainable infrastructure projects.
 
The strategy recognizes that a competitive private sector is critical to achieving high and sustained economic growth. To boost private sector-led growth, ADB will help advance state-owned enterprise reforms using a combination of nonsovereign loans and targeted technical assistance. ADB will also utilize its Trade Finance Program to help Vietnamese private sector firms integrate with global value chains and offer technical assistance for Vietnam to operationalize its new Public–Private Partnership law.
 
To build greater social equity in Vietnam, ADB will support an expansion in public service delivery, especially in the health and education sectors. In addition, ADB will assist the development of financial technology capacity to achieve greater financial inclusion in Vietnam, and use financial intermediary loans to increase access to finance for women-owned businesses.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Bar karaoke di Vietnam yang terbakar menyebabkan 32 orang tewas. Foto: AFP

Kebakaran Gedung Karaoke di Vietnam, 32 Orang Tewas

Tragis! 32 Orang Meninggal dalam Kebakaran Bar di Vietnam

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Minister Pushes to Optimalize Investment for 5 Super-Priority Tourism Destinations

Minister Pushes to Optimalize Investment for 5 Super-Priority Tourism Destinations

English
investment
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 56 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 56 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
Research Addressing Postnatal Depression Wins APEC's Award

Research Addressing Postnatal Depression Wins APEC's Award

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ratu Elizabeth II Berkontribusi Besar dalam Kemajuan Pendidikan Tinggi di Inggris
Pendidikan

Ratu Elizabeth II Berkontribusi Besar dalam Kemajuan Pendidikan Tinggi di Inggris

Airlangga Minta Masyarakat Bantu Pemerintah Jadikan Industri Sawit Sektor Strategis
Ekonomi

Airlangga Minta Masyarakat Bantu Pemerintah Jadikan Industri Sawit Sektor Strategis

56 Pasien Covid-19 Masih Dirawat di Wisma Atlet
Nasional

56 Pasien Covid-19 Masih Dirawat di Wisma Atlet

Selimut Jadi Solusi Mobil Listrik yang Terbakar
Otomotif

Selimut Jadi Solusi Mobil Listrik yang Terbakar

Raja Charles Akan Diproklamasikan Secara Resmi Pada Sabtu 10 September
Internasional

Raja Charles Akan Diproklamasikan Secara Resmi Pada Sabtu 10 September

9 Pengumuman Besar di Ajang Apple iPhone 14
Teknologi

9 Pengumuman Besar di Ajang Apple iPhone 14

Klub-klub Inggris Berbelasungkawa atas Kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II
Olahraga

Klub-klub Inggris Berbelasungkawa atas Kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II

Ucapan Duka Selebritas Dunia untuk Kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II, dari Kriss Jenner sampai Mick Jagger
Hiburan

Ucapan Duka Selebritas Dunia untuk Kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II, dari Kriss Jenner sampai Mick Jagger

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!