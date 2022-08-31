English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The government will support the development of young Papuan sports talents. (Photo: medcom.id)
The government will support the development of young Papuan sports talents. (Photo: medcom.id)

Foster Sports in Papua since Childhood without Leaving School: President Jokowi

Antara • 31 August 2022 16:06
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) emphasized that prospective athletes from Papua should be coached from an early age but without leaving their education at school.
 
After launching the Papua Football Academy (PFA) at the Lukas Enembe Stadium, Sentani, Papua Province, Wednesday, President Jokowi said that Papua had huge potential in sports, not only in football but also athletics, rowing, and various other sports.
 
"Coaching at the Papua Football Academy starts from the age of 12 - 13 years, and later, they can enter the U-14, U-16, U-19, and the Indonesian national team and the world football team,” Jokowi stated in an online press statement monitored from Jakarta.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


With such vast potential, Jokowi called Papua a sports province. However, he stressed that Papua's young potentials that are being trained should not leave school education.
 
Jokowi also lauded the PFA and facilities at the Lukas Enembe Stadium. He expected that the facility, which was originally built to hold the XX National Sports Week (PON XX Papua), was maintained, so that it could be optimized in a sustainable manner for the younger generation of Papua.
 
He also expressed optimism that PFA would provide good sports assistance, so that the athletes produced can surpass the achievements of Papuan sports legends.
 
"I think the coaches are also very good. The facilities for sports and the fields are more than adequate, so we are just waiting for the results and I am sure there will be results," President Jokowi said.
 
The government will support the development of young Papuan sports talents through cooperation between senior high schools in Papua and Japan, an official from the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) earlier said.
 
The development of talented Papuan youths in the sports field is very important, KSP's expert staff for human resource development Rini Modouw said.
 
"Papua is known as a home to athletes, so we need good mentors and coaches as well as funds (to develop their talent)," she added while attending the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between two senior high schools, one in Smankor, Papua, and the other in Yamagata Chuou Gakkou, Japan.
 
With the signing of the MoU, Modouw vouched to give due attention to the building and human resources of the educational institution.
 
"So, we, along with the Papua Provincial Education and Archive Office and Smankor Papua, will build connection, so, during the leadership of President Joko Widodo, we will pay attention to the school building," she said.
 
In addition, her office will team up with the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry to develop the Smankor school building in future, she stated.
 
Modouw said she will pass on copies of the MoU to the education and youth and sports ministries, so that the development of young sports talents can be aligned with education at schools in general. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Nearly 171 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 171 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
Indonesia Adds 4,563 COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 4,563 COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths

English
indonesian government
Generation Z is Starting Point for Building Indonesia's Glory: DPR Speaker

Generation Z is Starting Point for Building Indonesia's Glory: DPR Speaker

English
DPR RI
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kemendikbudristek Salurkan Bantuan untuk Keluarga Siswa Korban Kecelakaan Truk di Bekasi
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Salurkan Bantuan untuk Keluarga Siswa Korban Kecelakaan Truk di Bekasi

Sri Mulyani: Aliran Modal Asing 'Kabur' Capai Rp126,85 Triliun
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani: Aliran Modal Asing 'Kabur' Capai Rp126,85 Triliun

23 Orang Terluka Dalam Kecelakaan Truk Maut di Bekasi
Nasional

23 Orang Terluka Dalam Kecelakaan Truk Maut di Bekasi

Penampilan Ariel NOAH di Panggung Sering Diledek Putri Sendiri
Hiburan

Penampilan Ariel NOAH di Panggung Sering Diledek Putri Sendiri

Tim Inspeksi Nuklir IAEA Tinggalkan Kiev Menuju PLTN Zaporizhzhia
Internasional

Tim Inspeksi Nuklir IAEA Tinggalkan Kiev Menuju PLTN Zaporizhzhia

Japan Open: Chico Singkirkan Momota
Olahraga

Japan Open: Chico Singkirkan Momota

Usulan Pajak BBN-KB & Progresif Dihapus, Korlantas: Biar Bayar Pajak
Otomotif

Usulan Pajak BBN-KB & Progresif Dihapus, Korlantas: Biar Bayar Pajak

2 Laptop Asus Zenbook 14 OLED ke Indonesia, Harga Kurang dari Rp20 Juta
Teknologi

2 Laptop Asus Zenbook 14 OLED ke Indonesia, Harga Kurang dari Rp20 Juta

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!