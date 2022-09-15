Densus 88 Arrest Terrorist Suspect in Riau

Jakarta: Special Detachment (Densus) 88 Anti-terror Police arrested a suspected terrorist. The arrests were made in Riau.
"It is true that there have been arrests in Riau," said Head of the Operational Assistance Section (Kabagbanops) of the Anti-terror Detachment 88 of the National Police Kombes Aswin Siregar when confirmed, Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Aswin has not disclosed the chronology of the arrests. He said he would provide more details later.
“We need more time," said Aswin.
Aswin also did not mention the number of suspects arrested. He said he would deliver at a press conference.
"We will release a number of people later," said Aswin.