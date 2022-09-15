English  
Illustrated by Medcom.id.
Illustrated by Medcom.id.

Densus 88 Arrest Terrorist Suspect in Riau

Fajar Nugraha • 15 September 2022 16:35
Jakarta: Special Detachment (Densus) 88 Anti-terror Police arrested a suspected terrorist. The arrests were made in Riau.
 
"It is true that there have been arrests in Riau," said Head of the Operational Assistance Section (Kabagbanops) of the Anti-terror Detachment 88 of the National Police Kombes Aswin Siregar when confirmed, Thursday, September 15, 2022.
 
Aswin has not disclosed the chronology of the arrests. He said he would provide more details later.
 
“We need more time," said Aswin.
 
Aswin also did not mention the number of suspects arrested. He said he would deliver at a press conference.
 
"We will release a number of people later," said Aswin.
 
(FJR)

BPS Stated Indonesia's August 2022 Import Value Up to 3.77%

BPS Stated Indonesia's August 2022 Import Value Up to 3.77%

English
BPS
President Instructs Ministers, TNI, Polri, and Regents to Use Electric Vehicles

President Instructs Ministers, TNI, Polri, and Regents to Use Electric Vehicles

English
president joko widodo
Electronic Mobile Ticket Soon to be Inaugurated Nationally on 22 September

Electronic Mobile Ticket Soon to be Inaugurated Nationally on 22 September

English
police
