At least five villages faced floods and landslides. (Photo: medcom.id)
At least five villages faced floods and landslides. (Photo: medcom.id)

Floods, Landslides Hit Cilacap Regency

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 August 2022 13:44
Jakarta: Torrential rain caused floods and landslides at a number of areas in Wanareja District, Cilacap Regency, Central Java Province.
 
The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Cilacap Regency noted that at least five villages faced floods and landslides.
 
They were Adimulya Village, Malabar Village, Majingklak Village, Sidamulya Village and Madura Village.

"The Cilacap Regency BPBD has gone to the affected areas for conducting quick assessment and coordinating with local officials," the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a media release on Thursday
 
According to the BNPB official, flooding has receded at several areas and authorities have begun to clean the landslide material.
 
The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) Meteorological Station Class II Ahmad Yani Semarang has issued a weather early warning stating that moderate to heavy rain still has the potential to occur in the Cilacap Regency area today, Thursday, August 11, 2022.
 
BNPB appeals to the community and policy makers to remain vigilant and increase preparedness for potential disasters that can be triggered by weather factors.
 
If it rains for more than an hour, people living on the banks of rivers or on the slopes of mountains or cliffs should evacuate to a safer place for a while.
 
(WAH)
