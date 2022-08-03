English  
The rebranding aims to change the residents' mindset. (Photo: medcom.id)
Jakarta's Regional General Hospitals Rebranded as House of Health

Antara • 03 August 2022 17:05
Jakarta: Governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan officiated the rebranding of regional general hospitals in Jakarta's five administrative cities as "house of health" on Wednesday.
 
The rebranding aims to replace the word "hospital," for which the Indonesian word is a compound of "sick" and "house," in Jakarta's provincial hospitals.
 
The governor said that the rebranding aims to change the residents' mindset regarding the hospital and to encourage them to visit it not only when they are ill but also when they are healthy and to maintain their health.

"So far, our hospitals are oriented merely on curative and rehabilitative purposes, so (residents) will come to the hospital to recuperate, but (in order) to recuperate, they must be ill first," Baswedan stated while officiating the rebranding here.
 
The name change will be implemented in Jakarta's 31 provincial-operated hospitals, Baswedan confirmed.
 
He highlighted that the Jakarta provincial hospitals are later expected to have promotive and preventive purposes by promoting a healthy life and disease prevention among residents.
 
The provincial authority will ready its apparatus to promote the implementation of promotive and preventive functions in Jakarta's hospitals, the governor noted.
 
Although all province-operated hospitals will be rebranded as "house of health," the provincial authority is yet to expand the rebranding to all private hospitals in Jakarta, he remarked.
 
"(It is because) the name change of other hospitals comes under the jurisdiction of the Health Ministry," the governor remarked.
 
The rebranding was officiated symbolically at the Cengkareng Regional General Hospital, West Jakarta, and attended by regional officials and managers of provincial hospitals by online means.
 
(WAH)
