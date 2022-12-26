Bengkulu Governor Confirms Rp1.3 Billion Funds Collected for Cianjur Quake Aid

Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah noted that as the aid fund had been collected, next week, representatives from the Bengkulu provincial government would conduct a survey of Cianjur District.
“Currently, the aid for victims has reached Rp1.3 billion, and we will conduct a survey to see the buildings that need to be built later,” the governor remarked here on Monday.
According to Mersyah, the funding was compiled from regional government organizations (OPD), government institutions, and the community of Bengkulu Province.
The Head of Government and People's Welfare Bureau of the Regional Secretariat of Bengkulu Province, Syarifuddin, remarked that the aid had been reported to the Bengkulu Provincial Financial and Development Supervisory Agency.
He further said that the aid will be targeted for reconstructing buildings, such as schools, community health centers, and places of worship.
Earlier, the Bengkulu governor had issued a circular for all regional heads in the province regarding the collection of funds for aid for earthquake victims in Cianjur District.
On Monday, November 21, 2022, an earthquake, measuring 5.6 in magnitude and located at a depth of 10 kilometers, had rattled Cianjur District, West Java, leaving hundreds dead and injured.
As of December 20, death toll from the disaster reached 635 after a SAR team found three bodies buried under landslide materials.
The earthquake caused serious damage to 25,186 houses, moderate damage to 12,496 houses, and minor damage to 20,367 houses.
According to government data, at least 525 school buildings were severely damaged in the quake along with 269 places of worship, 14 healthcare facilities, and 17 office buildings.