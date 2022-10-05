English  
He congratulated the TNI on the occasion of its 77th Anniversary. (Photo: medcom.id)
President Jokowi Seeks Crisis-Handling Support from Military, Police

Antara • 05 October 2022 15:51
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on all military and police officers to assist the government in mitigating the impacts of the global food, energy, and financial crisis.
 
“I urged the military and police to collaborate in succeeding the national agenda (of mitigating the crisis),” he remarked at the commemoration of the 77th Anniversary of the Indonesian Defence Force (TNI) at the Merdeka Palace here on Wednesday.
 
He also instructed the two institutions to support the government’s attempts in realizing national food security and controlling the inflation.

In addition, the president emphasized the need for the military and police to maintain national security and defence, so the community can work and improve optimally to face various present-day challenges.
 
Moreover, currently, Indonesia is holding various important positions in several international forums and organizations, so it must also contribute to handling the global crisis, he has noted.
 
In 2022, Indonesia became the chair of the G20 Presidency as well as member of the Champions Global Crisis Response Group. Furthermore, the country will hold the chairmanship of ASEAN in 2023.
 
"We have to be able to show the global community that Indonesia’s G20 Presidency can generate concrete actions and solutions to overcome the global crisis and to build a more resilient world,” Jokowi stated.
 
Furthermore, he congratulated the TNI on the occasion of its 77th Anniversary.
 
“I thank and highly laud the TNI for always defending the nation’s sovereignty, safeguarding the NKRI (the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia) according to the Pancasila (five principles of Indonesia) and 1945 Constitution, as well as protecting all Indonesians,” he stated.
 
On the occasion, the president had a video call with several military personnel serving at four outermost areas across Indonesia.
 
The four locations included the Cross-border Post (PLBN) Entikong in West Kalimantan Province at the border of Indonesia and Malaysia, Sota PLBN in Papua Province at the border of Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, Motaain PLBN in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) Province at the border of Indonesia and Timor Leste, as well as Kabaruan Post in North Sulawesi Province.
 
(WAH)

