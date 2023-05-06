English  
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin. Photo: Setwapres
Vice President Scorn Minister who is Concurrently Chair of a Political Party

Imanuel R Matatula • 06 May 2023 01:57
Jakarta: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin paid a working visit to Bengkulu Province. In one of his remarks, Ma'ruf mocked several ministers who currently have dual duties as chairmen of political parties. Ma'ruf reminded the ministers not to neglect their duties
 
"It's best not to neglect the (minister's) duties," said Ma'ruf Amin during his working visit to Central Bengkulu, Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
 
The Vice President revealed that all political parties are currently preoccupied with preparations for the 2024 Election. Therefore he does not want his duties as a minister to be underestimated. According to him, ministers should be able to position themselves.

The Vice President's visit to Bengkulu aims to attend a number of agendas, including inaugurating the management of the Sharia Economic and Financial Regional Committee (KDEKS), reviewing micro, small and medium enterprises, reviewing the Integrated Service Post (Posyandu), and so on.
 
As is well known, in the Jokowi-Ma'ruf Amin Government Cabinet there are a number of ministers who hold concurrent positions as general chairmen of political parties, namely Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Chair of the Gerindra Party, Minister of Trade, Zulkifli Hasan, Chair of the PAN Party, and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Airlangga Hartarto, Chair of the Golkar Party. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

