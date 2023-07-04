Johnny G Plate will Defend Himself at the BTS 4G Corruption Trial

"Agenda for exceptions," wrote the problem tracking information system (SIPP) of the Central Jakarta District Court, quoted on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
The trial is scheduled to take place at 11.00 WIB. The reading of the exception will be open to the public.
Previously, Johnny G Plate accused of being involved in a suspected corruption case in the construction of 4G BTS. He will give his confession.
"I didn't do what was charged. I'll prove it later," Johnny said at the Corruption Crime Court (Tipikor) at the Central Jakarta District Court, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Johnny has studied all the charges against him. The attorney will take the exception option.
Johnny G Plate was charged with causing loss to the state of IDR 8,032,084,133,795.51 over the alleged corruption in the construction of the 4G BTS tower. He allegedly received IDR 17,848,308,000.
The public prosecutor (JPU) at the Attorney General's Office (Kejagung) said that the award was carried out in stages. in the amount of IDR 10,000,000,000 will be given in the period March 2021 to October 2022.