Minister Retno Expresses Distress Regarding Discrimination in Indonesian Palm Oil to Denmark

Copenhagen: Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi paid a working visit to Denmark. Retno said that this was the first visit by the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs after 17 years.This visit, said Retno, was also a return visit to the Danish Foreign Minister who had visited Jakarta, November 2021."Denmark is Indonesia's largest trading partner in the Nordic region in 2022. Last year, trade between the two countries rose by 132 percent and reached nearly USD 1 billion," said Retno in a virtual press statement, Thursday, June 15, 2023.This increase was welcomed by Indonesia. The two Foreign Ministers believed that if the Indonesia-EU CEPA Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations could be completed, then trade relations would be stronger.The two Foreign Ministers also discussed efforts to accelerate the completion of the Indonesia-EU CEPA negotiations after the 14th round of negotiations at the end of last month."We also discussed strengthening trade, which can only be done if both parties can remove trade barriers. So we also discussed efforts to eliminate trade barriers," he continued.In this regard, Retno again conveyed Indonesia's concerns regarding the discriminatory policies of the European Union, including the deforestation regulations recently issued by the European Union. This also includes Indonesian palm oil."We also discussed several potential sectors where cooperation could be strengthened, namely investment in the energy and health sectors," Retno continued.In the energy sector, both countries have the potential to develop smart grids, solar, wind and hydro energy."I also encourage the realization of Denmark's commitment to support the implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) in Indonesia," he said.Meanwhile, in the health sector, Indonesia expects cooperation to strengthen health independence, including through cooperation between Bio Farma and Nova Nordisk to overcome diabetes.