English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo. Photo: Medcom.id
President Joko Widodo. Photo: Medcom.id

Jokowi Asks Volunteers not to Choose the Wrong Leader in the 2024 Election

Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 15 May 2023 16:34
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked volunteers not to choose the wrong leader in the 2024 Presidential Election. Moreover, based on the results of research from a number of experts at home and abroad, Indonesia will become a developed country in the next 13 years.
 
"Once we choose the wrong leader for the next 13 years, we will lose the opportunity to become a developed country," Jokowi said in his remarks at the People's Consultation (Musra) event at Istora Senayan, Jakarta, Sunday, May 14, 2023.
 
According to him, there is only one chance for Indonesia to become a developed country. He warned that Indonesia should not be like several countries in Latin America which had not yet become a developed country.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"It's been 50 years since they have remained a developing country. Why? Because they couldn't take advantage of the opportunity at that time. And, there is no chance to pursue it again," he explained.
 
Jokowi said Indonesia was in danger of failing to become a developed country if it could not take advantage of the demographic bonus. He stressed that the figure of the 2024 presidential candidate would determine Indonesia's future.
 
"So once again the captain must be brave, dare to take risks for the benefit of this country, for the benefit of this nation," he explained. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
ASEAN leaders on board the pinisi ship. Photo: BPMI Setpres

Sailing Aboard the Pinisi Ship, ASEAN Leaders Enjoy the Beauty of NTT

Observers Say Prabowo Wants to Get Out of Jokowi Shadow

Indonesia Pushes ASEAN to Become the Center of the World Economy

BACA JUGA
Indonesian Trafficking Victims in Myanmar Estimated to Return in 2 Weeks

Indonesian Trafficking Victims in Myanmar Estimated to Return in 2 Weeks

English
human trafficking (en)
If the Opposition Wins the Election, Will Turkiye Become Pro-Ukraine?

If the Opposition Wins the Election, Will Turkiye Become Pro-Ukraine?

English
Turkey
Indonesia Becomes the Three Largest Shareholders in ISDB

Indonesia Becomes the Three Largest Shareholders in ISDB

English
islamic development bank (idb)
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ekspor Indonesia Turun 29,4% dalam Setahun, Tanda-Tanda Apa Nih?
Ekonomi

Ekspor Indonesia Turun 29,4% dalam Setahun, Tanda-Tanda Apa Nih?

1,1 Juta Unit Tesla Di China Kena Recall, Ini Penyebabnya
Otomotif

1,1 Juta Unit Tesla Di China Kena Recall, Ini Penyebabnya

Pemuda di Gunungkidul Tewas Tertembak Senjata Api Polisi
Nasional

Pemuda di Gunungkidul Tewas Tertembak Senjata Api Polisi

Alasan PA 212 Tolak Konser Coldplay di Indonesia, Ancam Kepung Bandara
Hiburan

Alasan PA 212 Tolak Konser Coldplay di Indonesia, Ancam Kepung Bandara

Playoff NBA: Redam Sixers, Celtics Tantang Heat di Final Wilayah NBA
Olahraga

Playoff NBA: Redam Sixers, Celtics Tantang Heat di Final Wilayah NBA

Timnas Esports PUBGM Indonesia Berhasil Raup Emas
Teknologi

Timnas Esports PUBGM Indonesia Berhasil Raup Emas

Erdogan Klaim Jauh Tinggalkan Kilicdaroglu hingga 2 Juta Suara
Internasional

Erdogan Klaim Jauh Tinggalkan Kilicdaroglu hingga 2 Juta Suara

Tak Cuma IELTS, 3 Beasiswa LPDP Ini Bisa Pakai TOEFL ITP Kok!
Pendidikan

Tak Cuma IELTS, 3 Beasiswa LPDP Ini Bisa Pakai TOEFL ITP Kok!

150 Santri Ponpes di Kulon Progo Bisa Tinggal di Rusun
Properti

150 Santri Ponpes di Kulon Progo Bisa Tinggal di Rusun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!