Jokowi Asks Volunteers not to Choose the Wrong Leader in the 2024 Election

"Once we choose the wrong leader for the next 13 years, we will lose the opportunity to become a developed country," Jokowi said in his remarks at the People's Consultation (Musra) event at Istora Senayan, Jakarta, Sunday, May 14, 2023.
According to him, there is only one chance for Indonesia to become a developed country. He warned that Indonesia should not be like several countries in Latin America which had not yet become a developed country.
"It's been 50 years since they have remained a developing country. Why? Because they couldn't take advantage of the opportunity at that time. And, there is no chance to pursue it again," he explained.
Jokowi said Indonesia was in danger of failing to become a developed country if it could not take advantage of the demographic bonus. He stressed that the figure of the 2024 presidential candidate would determine Indonesia's future.
"So once again the captain must be brave, dare to take risks for the benefit of this country, for the benefit of this nation," he explained. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)