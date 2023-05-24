English  
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. Photo: Medcom.id/Marcheilla Ariesta
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. Photo: Medcom.id/Marcheilla Ariesta

Indonesia-Slovenia Trade Value Increased 45,4 Percent Last Year

Marcheilla Ariesta • 24 May 2023 17:59
Jakarta: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia, Tanya Fajon, visited Indonesia for the first time. During her working visit, Foreign Minister Tanya met with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.
 
In a joint press statement, Foreign Minister Retno said several issues were discussed at this meeting, especially economic cooperation.
 
"We are very pleased to say that our trade has gotten tighter and has increased in the last five years. Last year, our trade value increased by up to 45,4 percent," said Foreign Minister Retno in Jakarta, Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Retno added, the two agreed to expand potential trade cooperation, for example pharmaceuticals, textile products and furniture.
 
During this meeting, the two also expanded the possibility of logistical cooperation with Koper Port. The goal is to improve trade relations.
 
"In the field of investment, I share some of Indonesia's priorities, including renewable energy, technology and innovation," he continued.
 
The two countries also agreed to accelerate the final negotiations of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Indonesia and the European Union (Indonesia-EU CEPA).
 
On this occasion, Foreign Minister Tanya said that much had changed in the relations between Indonesia and Slovenia, but all of this was in a positive direction.
 
"Tomorrow, I will meet with the Chair of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN). So, we are looking forward to tasting closer economic cooperation with Indonesia," said Tanya.
 
He said, Slovenia became a 'way' for Asian countries to partner with other countries in Southeast and Eastern Europe.
 
"So I am here to show how Indonesia can enter Europe through our ports," he concluded.
 
(FJR)

