Indonesia Committed to Accelerating Covid-19 Vaccination Drive: Spokesperson

(WAH)

Jakarta: As many as 208,265,720 Indonesians are expected to participate in the National Covid-19 Vaccination program. The Indonesian government is committed to accelerating the implementation of the program."The central government is committed to accelerating this vaccination program so that it is completed according to the predetermined target," said the the Covid-19 Task Force spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito in a written statement on Thursday.According to him, one way to speed up the National Vaccination Program is to ensure that the supply of covid-19 vaccine is sufficient."The total has reached 276,960,670 doses," he said.The acceleration of the implementation of covid-19 vaccination, Wiku said, also requires public participation."People who have been vaccinated with either the first or second dose, please remain disciplined and apply health protocols," he said.