Indonesian National Police to Hold Demonstration, Oration Competition

Jakarta: The Public Relations Division of the Indonesian National Police will hold a demonstration and oration competition for the National Police Chief Cup on December 10, 2021, to commemorate International Human Rights Day.
The division head, Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo, stated that the competition aims to provide a forum for members of the community to echo their aspirations.
"In addition, the activity can educate the public on how to convey their aspirations in accordance with the laws and regulations," he noted in a written statement here on Wednesday.
The competition is themed "Commemorating Human Rights Day," and the participants are allowed to deliver their speech through the medium of constructive criticism.
The inspector general affirmed that the activity demonstrated the high level of commitment of the National Police in respecting the public’s aspirations since freedom of speech is one of the human rights.
Under the Indonesian law, it is stipulated in Article 28 of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and Law Number 9 of 1998 on Freedom of Expressing Opinions in Public.
"We always respect and value human rights and democracy by protecting citizens, who express their opinions in public," Prasetyo stated.
All people are welcomed to partake in the competition, whether they are students, the labor force, or farmers, in a team comprising five to 15 people.
Meanwhile, registration for the competition is open on November 25-30, 2021.
At first, they will compete at the regional police level. Only the winner of each regional level gets invited to compete at the National Police Headquarters.
The National Police will offer several rewards to the participants, comprising Rp50 million to the winner, Rp30 million to the runner-up, and Rp20 million for third place.