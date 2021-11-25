English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
All people are welcomed to partake in the competition.
All people are welcomed to partake in the competition.

Indonesian National Police to Hold Demonstration, Oration Competition

English human rights demonstration police
Antara • 25 November 2021 12:13
Jakarta: The Public Relations Division of the Indonesian National Police will hold a demonstration and oration competition for the National Police Chief Cup on December 10, 2021, to commemorate International Human Rights Day.
 
The division head, Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo, stated that the competition aims to provide a forum for members of the community to echo their aspirations.
 
"In addition, the activity can educate the public on how to convey their aspirations in accordance with the laws and regulations," he noted in a written statement  here on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The competition is themed "Commemorating Human Rights Day," and the participants are allowed to deliver their speech through the medium of constructive criticism.
 
The inspector general affirmed that the activity demonstrated the high level of commitment of the National Police in respecting the public’s aspirations since freedom of speech is one of the human rights.
 
Under the Indonesian law, it is stipulated in Article 28 of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and Law Number 9 of 1998 on Freedom of Expressing Opinions in Public.
 
"We always respect and value human rights and democracy by protecting citizens, who express their opinions in public," Prasetyo stated.
 
All people are welcomed to partake in the competition, whether they are students, the labor force, or farmers, in a team comprising five to 15 people.
 
Meanwhile, registration for the competition is open on November 25-30, 2021.
 
At first, they will compete at the regional police level. Only the winner of each regional level gets invited to compete at the National Police Headquarters.
 
The National Police will offer several rewards to the participants, comprising Rp50 million to the winner, Rp30 million to the runner-up, and Rp20 million for third place.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Economy Should Produce Finished Goods: Jokowi

Indonesian Economy Should Produce Finished Goods: Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
ASEAN-Russia Naval Exercise to Be Held in December

ASEAN-Russia Naval Exercise to Be Held in December

English
asean
Violence against Women, Girls Have Increased during COVID-19 Pandemic: UN Chief

Violence against Women, Girls Have Increased during COVID-19 Pandemic: UN Chief

English
women
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
11 Aset Tersangka Jiwasraya Dilelang, Kejagung Kantongi Rp6,1 M
Nasional

11 Aset Tersangka Jiwasraya Dilelang, Kejagung Kantongi Rp6,1 M

Kepulauan Solomon Diwarnai Kerusuhan, Perdana Menteri Didesak Mundur
Internasional

Kepulauan Solomon Diwarnai Kerusuhan, Perdana Menteri Didesak Mundur

Tumpangi Roket SpaceX, NASA Luncurkan Penghancur Asteroid
Teknologi

Tumpangi Roket SpaceX, NASA Luncurkan Penghancur Asteroid

Dihantui <i>Tapering Off</i>, Penghimpunan Dana di Pasar Modal RI Justru Melonjak 300%
Ekonomi

Dihantui Tapering Off, Penghimpunan Dana di Pasar Modal RI Justru Melonjak 300%

Menag : Siswa Butuh Guru yang <i>Thinking Out of The Box</i>
Pendidikan

Menag : Siswa Butuh Guru yang Thinking Out of The Box

Demi Mobil listrik, Suzuki Karimun Wagon R Jadi Tumbal
Otomotif

Demi Mobil listrik, Suzuki Karimun Wagon R Jadi Tumbal

Sudah Tayang di Indonesia, Ini Sinopsis Film Encanto
Hiburan

Sudah Tayang di Indonesia, Ini Sinopsis Film Encanto

Liverpool Raih Catatan Sempurna Sapu Bersih Kemenangan
Olahraga

Liverpool Raih Catatan Sempurna Sapu Bersih Kemenangan

Vila Mewah dalam Film House of Gucci Disewakan Rp16 Juta per Malam
Properti

Vila Mewah dalam Film House of Gucci Disewakan Rp16 Juta per Malam

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!