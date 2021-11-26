English  
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)

208 COVID-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Jakarta's Kemayoran Emergency Hospital

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 26 November 2021 12:10
Jakarta: Some 208 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital increased by 9 from 199.
 
"The number was up by 9," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Friday morning.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
As of today, the emergency hospital has accommodated a total of 129,221 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.

 
(WAH)
